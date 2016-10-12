WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Milacron Holdings Corp :
* Milacron Holdings Corp - Unit entered agreement with 662073 Ontario Limited to purchase two properties located in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada
* Milacron Holdings Corp - Purchase price was CAD $14.25 million, or about USD $10.8 million - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2erWxdo) Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.