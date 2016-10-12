WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Bayer Ag
* Says successfully closed syndication of $56.9 billion acquisition facilities within the group of Bayer's core relationship banks for the planned Monsanto acquisition
* Says acquisition facilities was previously agreed with five underwriter banks BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan
* Says banks were invited for two ticket sizes, $4.5 billion as bookrunner and mandated lead arranger and $1.125 billion as lead arranger
* Says more than 20 banks joined facilities leading to about 40% oversubscription in syndication
* Says pricing and terms remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.