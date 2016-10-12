UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Oct 12 Spineguard SA :
* Reports 1.7 million euros ($1.90 million) Revenue For Q3 2016, and 9 months growth of 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)