UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Oct 12 Adocia SA
* Revenue of 6.5 million euros for Q3, compared to 6.2 million euros in 2015
* Cash position of 57.5 million euros at Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)