Oct 12 CNP Assurances :

* Successful issue of the first tier 3 euro-denominated subordinated bonds

* Bonds, issued in an amount of 1 billion euros, are non-callable bullet bonds and will mature in 6 years

* Bonds, pay a 1.875 pct fixed rate of interest until Oct. 2022

* Issue was placed with 335 investors and the order book totalled 7 billion euros