Oct 12 Axactor AB (publ) :

* Contemplated private placement

* Says has retained Carnegie and DNB Markets to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors after the close of Oslo Stock Exchange on Oct. 12, 2016

* In private placement, company is offering up to 230 million new shares, representing about 24% of currently outstanding capital of company

* Subscription price in private placement will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Minimum subscription and allocation in private placement has been set to number of new shares that equals an aggregate subscription price of at least NOK equivalent of 100,000 euros

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios in existing geographies, as well as for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)