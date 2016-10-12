Oct 12 Axactor AB (publ) :
* Contemplated private placement
* Says has retained Carnegie and DNB Markets to advise on and effect a private placement of
new shares directed
towards Norwegian and international investors after the close of Oslo Stock Exchange on Oct. 12,
2016
* In private placement, company is offering up to 230 million new shares, representing about
24% of currently outstanding capital of company
* Subscription price in private placement will be determined through an accelerated
bookbuilding process
* Minimum subscription and allocation in private placement has been set to number of new
shares that equals an aggregate subscription price of at least NOK equivalent of 100,000 euros
* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan
portfolios in existing geographies, as well as for general corporate purposes
