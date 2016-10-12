Oct 12 Sir Royalty Income Fund

* Sir Corp Announces closure of Far Niente, Four And Petit Four

* Sir Royalty Income Fund says expects to relocate most of staff from these three locations to other sir restaurants

* Sir Royalty Income says fund does not expect closure of far niente/four/petit four to have material impact on fund's distributable cash¹ or payout ratio for remainder of 2016