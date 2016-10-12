WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Visionstate Corp
* Visionstate Corp announces letter of intent with BTV Games Inc.
* Visionstate - To distribute special dividend-in-kind to all of shareholders pari passu all of AMALCO shares owned by Visionstate in connection with deal
* Visionstate Corp - a new federally-incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of co will amalgamate with BTV to create a new corporation named AMALCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.