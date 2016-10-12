Oct 12 Cigna Corp

* under the Stars ratings posted by CMS, approximately 20% of co's Medicare advantage customers would be in a 4 stars or greater plan

* Stars ratings posted by CMS to have no financial impact in 2016 or 2017 because ratings apply to plans for 2018 payment year