WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier Communications Corp - on October 12, 2016, entered into a credit agreement for a $315 million senior secured term loan facility - SEC filing
* Frontier - proceeds of term loan have been used to repay Frontier's existing senior secured term loan under credit agreement dated as of Oct 14, 2011
* Frontier Communications Corp- final maturity date of credit agreement is October 12, 2021 Source: (bit.ly/2dMRIMW) Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.