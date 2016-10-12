Oct 12 Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications Corp - on October 12, 2016, entered into a credit agreement for a $315 million senior secured term loan facility - SEC filing

* Frontier - proceeds of term loan have been used to repay Frontier's existing senior secured term loan under credit agreement dated as of Oct 14, 2011

* Frontier Communications Corp- final maturity date of credit agreement is October 12, 2021