Oct 12 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd

* Ultrapetrol announces senior management transition

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd says Damián Scokin will resign from his role as chief executive officer, effective november 1

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd - Eduardo Ojea Quintana, chairman of Ultrapetrol's board of directors, has been selected to serve as chief executive officer

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd- announced today that Damián Scokin will resign from his role as chief executive officer, effective November 12016

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd - Damián Scokin will join company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: