WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd
* Ultrapetrol announces senior management transition
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd says Damián Scokin will resign from his role as chief executive officer, effective november 1
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd - Eduardo Ojea Quintana, chairman of Ultrapetrol's board of directors, has been selected to serve as chief executive officer
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd- announced today that Damián Scokin will resign from his role as chief executive officer, effective November 12016
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd - Damián Scokin will join company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.