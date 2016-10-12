WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Sunedison Inc :
* On October 5, received a notice that United States SEC is conducting a non-public, fact-finding investigation relating to company
* In addition, received subpoenas from United States DOJ seeking information and documentation relating to various matters
* Company and board of directors intend to continue to cooperate fully with SEC and DOJ
* Got subpoena, seeking emails, electronic communications sent/got by current/former directors, officers of co, terraform power, terraform global Source text (bit.ly/2e8wFz3) Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.