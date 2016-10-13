BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Modern Land China Co :
* Company proposes to conduct an international offering of USD-denominated senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds from proposed notes issue to refinance certain existing indebtedness
* Notes will not be offered to public
* Has received approval in-principle for listing and quotation of notes on official list of SGX-ST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago