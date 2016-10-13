Oct 13 Cordlife Group Ltd :

* Ccommenced a consent solicitation exercise to seek approval of noteholders for certain proposals

* Proposes to provide a new financial covenant to trustee based on amount of cash and cash equivalents held by company

* Consent solicitation exercise by cordlife group limited in relation to s$120 million 4.90 per cent. Notes due 2017

* Company would like to have flexibility to redeem notes ahead of their scheduled maturity date