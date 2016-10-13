CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 12 Fitch:
* Fitch - reputation risk bigger than cost impact of Samsung recall
* Fitch - Impact of note 7 incident unlikely to be significant enough in itself to affect Samsung stable credit rating, which is supported by strong financial metrics
* Fitch - problems with the note 7 have raised long-term uncertainty about Samsung Electronics' handset operations
* Fitch - expect co's profit for next few quarters to be affected by loss of smartphone sales and additional expenses related to the note 7, such as legal claims
* Fitch - Note 7, other potential Samsung Electronics' handset customers may now chose Apple or mid-tier cos, if damage to Samsung and Galaxy brands is sustained
* Fitch - believes that the benefits of Samsung Electronics' diversified product portfolio have reduced its vulnerability to shock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.