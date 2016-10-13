BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Ioi Corporation Bhd :
* Responds to the Greenpeace report, referring to policy violations in IOI's third-party supply chain & recent "Stop The Haze" campaign
* "Fully committed to no deforestation, no planting on peat and no exploitation policies as stated in sustainable palm oil policy"
* "Does not have commercial relationship with Korindo , Austindo Nusantara, Goodhope, Eagle High and Indofood/Salim named in Greenpeace report"
* "Support our direct suppliers Wilmar, GAR, AAA and Musim Mas's move to further engage with or to stop purchasing from named companies"
* Says "IOI sources directly from TH plantations in Malaysia and not from their plantations in Indonesia"
* Says "we have decided to phase out TH plantations from our supply chain" Source text: (bit.ly/2dZ83MC) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.