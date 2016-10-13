BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 CIEL Ltd :
* Says that Jean-Pierre Dalais has been appointed group chief executive of CIEL and Jérôme De Chasteauneuf group finance director, effective as from Jan. 1, 2017 Source: bit.ly/2ebdlSL Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago