BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 13 Gensight Biologics SA :
* Reports Its Cash Position As Of September 30, 2016
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 57.8 million euros ($64.74 million) as of September 30, 2016, compared to 19.1 million euros as of June 30, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.