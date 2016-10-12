WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Kona Grill Inc
* Kona grill upsizes secured credit facilities to $60,000,000
* Kona Grill Inc- amended credit facilities consist of $45 million senior secured revolving credit facility,$15 million senior secured term loan facility
* Kona Grill Inc- amended credit facilities replace an existing $35 million credit line
* Kona Grill Inc - facilities have a five-year term with an option to extend term for one year upon lenders' consent
* Kona Grill-ammended facilities contain an accordion feature that could increase availability by an additional $25 million for total availability of $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.