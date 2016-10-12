Oct 12 Kona Grill Inc

* Kona grill upsizes secured credit facilities to $60,000,000

* Kona Grill Inc- amended credit facilities consist of $45 million senior secured revolving credit facility,$15 million senior secured term loan facility

* Kona Grill Inc- amended credit facilities replace an existing $35 million credit line

* Kona Grill Inc - facilities have a five-year term with an option to extend term for one year upon lenders' consent

* Kona Grill-ammended facilities contain an accordion feature that could increase availability by an additional $25 million for total availability of $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: