WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Oracle Corp
* Oracle - United States District Court for District Of Nevada issued 2 rulings in Oracle's litigation against Rimini Street and its CEO Seth Ravin
* Oracle - first ruling is "permanent injunction barring Rimini Street from continuing to infringe Oracle's copyrights and other unlawful acts"
* Oracle - in 2nd ruling, court awarded Oracle $27.7 million in prejudgment interest, with additional amount to be awarded based on date of final judgment
* Oracle - prejudgment interest amount in 2nd ruling is in addition to $50 million jury verdict, $46.2 million in attorneys' fees,costs awarded to Oracle
* Oracle - four-page permanent injunction prohibits certain copying, distribution, use of Oracle's copyrighted software, documentation by Rimini Street
* Oracle - four-page permanent injunction imposes limitations on Rimini Street's access to Oracle's websites Source text:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.