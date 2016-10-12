WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Duke Energy Corp :
* Cooling pond at Duke Energy's H.F. Lee plant breaks; minimal river impact expected
* Portion of earthen cooling pond wall at H.F. Lee plant in Goldsboro, N.C., experienced break in early afternoon on Wednesday
* Portion of earthen cooling pond wall at H.F. Lee plant in Goldsboro experienced break on Oct. 12 following flooding from Hurricane Matthew
* Active ash basin is not affected by cooling pond break and continues to operate safely
* 920-megawatt natural gas combined cycle plant continues to operate safely, and company will evaluate continued plant operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.