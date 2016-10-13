Oct 13 Victorias Milling Company Inc :

* Clarification on article posted in Manila Bulletin on October 12, 2016 entitled 'Victorias Milling CEO named new SRA chief'

* "Has been informed that President Rodrigo Duterte approved nomination of vice-chairman and CEO, Atty. Anna Rosario V. Paner, as administrator of SRA"

* "As of now, Atty. Paner remains to be the corporation's vice-chairman and CEO"