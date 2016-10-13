BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Yestar International Holdings Company Ltd :
* Purchaser, vendors and target company entered into share transfer agreement
* Yestar international holdings company ltd - deal for consideration of rmb336 million
* Yestar international holdings company - consideration is to be satisfied by cash by way of internal cash resources and/or available banking facilities.
* Yestar international holdings - transaction in relation to acquisition of 70% equity interest in guangzhou hongen medical diagnostic technologies co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.