BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Regent Pacific Group Ltd
* Court has confirmed capital reduction at hearing held on wednesday, 12 october 2016
* Still awaiting confirmation of registration of order and minutes by registrar of companies, which confirmation co expects to obtain in next day or so Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago