BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Jaya Tiasa Holdings Bhd
* Sept log production 42,178 cubic metres; Sept palm kernel production 2,178 MT
* Sept fresh fruit production 97,858 MT; Sept crude palm oil production 12,605 MT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.