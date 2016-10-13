BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Eco World Development Group Bhd
* Proposed joint venture between EW Berhad, UDACO, EPFCO, MFACO and jv co
* Proposed acquisition by the jv company of a portfolio of retail development within the bukit bintang city centre project
* Proposed acquisition for a purchase consideration of 472.5 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2e38AdE) Further company coverage:
