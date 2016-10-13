BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Kappahl Ab (Publ)
* Says sales increased by 8.6 per cent to SEK 1,248 (1,149) million during quarter
* Says sales in comparable stores were 5.6 per cent higher for quarter
* Says gross margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 58.0 (57.4) per cent for quarter
* Says operating margin for quarter was 7.9 (4.5) per cent
* Says board of directors proposes that a dividend of SEK 1,25 per share be distributed
* Says q4 operating profit ex items was 99 million SEK (62)
* Reuters poll: average forecast for kappahl q4 op profit was 82.0 million SEK, dividend at SEK 1.44per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.