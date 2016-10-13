Oct 13 Tomtom NV :

* announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue 239.3 million euros ($268.04 million) versus 254.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 automotive revenue 31.3 million euros versus 26 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 33.1 million euros versus 32.7 million euros year ago

* now expect full year group revenue of around 980 million euros, down from previous guidance of around 1,050 million euros

* FY outlook for adjusted EPS of around 0.23 euros is unchanged