MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13 Tomtom NV :
* announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue 239.3 million euros ($268.04 million) versus 254.2 million euros year ago
* Q3 automotive revenue 31.3 million euros versus 26 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 33.1 million euros versus 32.7 million euros year ago
* now expect full year group revenue of around 980 million euros, down from previous guidance of around 1,050 million euros
* FY outlook for adjusted EPS of around 0.23 euros is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP