Oct 13 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 profit for period was 62.6 million euros ($70.12 million) (H1 prior year: 43.9 million euros)

* Expects group revenue in full 2016/17 financial year to show moderate growth

* Operating profit (EBIT) now is projected to increase significantly in FY 2016/2017

* Total investment across three business segments in financial year, at approximately 129 million euros, will again exceed depreciation of about 85 million euros