BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* H1 profit for period was 62.6 million euros ($70.12 million) (H1 prior year: 43.9 million euros)
* Expects group revenue in full 2016/17 financial year to show moderate growth
* Operating profit (EBIT) now is projected to increase significantly in FY 2016/2017
* Total investment across three business segments in financial year, at approximately 129 million euros, will again exceed depreciation of about 85 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.