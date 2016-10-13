BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes production agreement with Studio56, a Hong Kong based company already partner of Mondo TV, for production of three new animation TV series to be completed by end of 2020
* Global budget for transaction under agreement with Studio56 will be $19.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.