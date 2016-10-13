BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Baloise Holding Ltd :
* Corporate executive committee members German Egloff and Martin Wenk have decided to step back from their professional commitments in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago