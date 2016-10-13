BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Pioneer Food Group Limited
* Jse: Pfg - Voluntary Announcement
* Refer to CIPC news published in media on 11 oct that implicates co,others in under-disclosing certain turnover values in annual return submissions to CIPC
* Pioneer Foods has been engaging CIPC since receipt of initial communication from them in August 2016
* Amount due to CIPC was r3000 together with penalties of r1000. Payment process was already initiated on 28 September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.