Oct 13 Fiberweb (India) Ltd

* Fiberweb (India) Ltd says enhancement of production capacity from 5,000TPA to 7,500TPA

* Fiberweb (India) Ltd - leased out machinery will be operational from Nov. 1, 2016

* Fiberweb (India) Ltd says new capacity to cater to augmented demand from U.S. Source text - (bit.ly/2e7mnUU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)