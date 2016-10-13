BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Game Digital Plc :
* Says final results for 53 week period ended 30 july 2016
* Says adjusted ebitda for 53 week period of £28.0 million (2015: £46.9 million)
* Says results impacted by challenging uk console market
* Says final dividend per share of 1.75 pence (£3.0 million) proposed by board
* Trading for first 10 weeks of year has been in line with group plans
* We remain encouraged by line-up of new games as well as exciting console and vr launches scheduled for release over our peak period and next 12 months
* Adjusted profit before tax declined to £15.6 million (2015: £38.0 million)
* Statutory profit before tax (after exceptional and adjusting items) of £4.1 million (2015: £25.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.