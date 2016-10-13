Oct 13 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Preliminary Q3 profit for period (after tax) was 195.7 million Norwegian crowns ($24.18 million) versus 71.2 million crowns year ago

* Preliminary profit before tax was 260.7 million crowns in Q3 2016 (improvement from 76.5 million crowns in same quarter in 2015) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns)