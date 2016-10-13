BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 LSR Group :
* Says Q3 new contract sales increased by 12 pct year-on-year in value and declined by 8 pct year-on-year in volume
* Average selling price grew by 22 pct year-on-year to 107,000 roubles ($1,719.55) in Q3
* The share of mortgage sales stood at 36 pct over the 9 months and reached 42 pct in 3Q
* 9-month new contract sales reached 509,000 square meters, up 33 pct year-on-year
* 9-month value of the contracts was 53.1 billion roubles, up 51 pct year-on-year
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago