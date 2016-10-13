BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Oct 13 Cyient Ltd
* Cyient Ltd says declared an interim dividend of 3 rupees per share
* Cyient Ltd says outlook for the year remains unchanged
* Cyient Ltd says expect the contribution from Prague Engineering center to increase through the second half of the year Source text: bit.ly/2dMFsIK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago