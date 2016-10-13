BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Axactor AB :
* Raised 598 million Norwegian crowns ($75 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement consisting of 230 million new shares at a price of 2.60 crowns per share
* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios

* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago