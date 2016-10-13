BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
* Third quarter trading update
* Has continued to trade well during quarter
* Overall lending pipeline has shown good growth, although period of time between approval and drawdown of loans has marginally increased
* Commercial bank continues to develop at a good rate
* Have accelerated our expansion plans and are taking on new premises in manchester to cover north west and expect to have a further six commercial bankers in place by early 2017
* Recent reduction in base rate will result in a short term fall in arbuthnot latham's net interest margin
* However, longer term impact of this may be reduced dependant on where rates in deposit market stabilise
* Are proposing to pay a further special dividend of £3 per share, which equates to approximately £45 million
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago