MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13 Porta Communications Plc
* Announce following board and management changes which have immediate effect
* Steffan Williams, formerly group managing director, has become chief executive
* David Wright, previously chief executive, has become executive chairman
* Due to health issues Bob Morton has stepped down as chairman and from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP