Oct 13 Porta Communications Plc

* Announce following board and management changes which have immediate effect

* Steffan Williams, formerly group managing director, has become chief executive

* David Wright, previously chief executive, has become executive chairman

* Due to health issues Bob Morton has stepped down as chairman and from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)