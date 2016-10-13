BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Coats Group Plc
* Expects adjusted operating profit for full year 2016 to be ahead of its previous expectations
* Improvements to non-operating items will further benefit adjusted EPS, providing current foreign exchange rates persist until end of year
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.