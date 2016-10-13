BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Orbital Corporation Ltd
* Robert Wilson appointed chief executive officer of Remsafe
* Agreed to acquire residual 38.5% minority interest in Remsafe from Michael Lane
* Following the acquisition Michael Lane has retired as managing director and has been appointed chairman of Remsafe board
* Acquisition consideration for issue of up to 5 million ordinary shares in orbital at a deemed issue price of $0.86 per share
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.