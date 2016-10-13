Oct 13 Zemaitijos Pienas AB :

* Board proposes extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to change par value of the shares of the company from 0.29 euro to 1 euro

* Board proposes instead of 48,375,000 ordinary shares with a par value of 0.29 euro each to issue 14,028,ordinary shares with a par value of 1 euro

* Shares will be distributed to the shareholders of the company in proportion to the amount of the shares held by them

* Board proposes to increase the number of board members of the company from 5 to 7