MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13 Novabase SA :
* Sells Infrastructures & Managed Services business (IMS business) to Vinci Energies Portugal SGPS SA for 38.4 million euros ($43.01 million)
* Says the operation through the sale of the shares representing the whole share capital of Novabase IMS-Infrastructures & Managed Services SA and two other companies to which the IMS Business developed by Novabase Digital TV-Engenharia de Sistemas para TV Interactiva SA and by Novabase Servicos-Servicos de Gestao e Consultoria SA will be transferred Source text: bit.ly/2dZiHmI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP