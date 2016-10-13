BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 13 Vicore Pharma Holding AB :
* Q3 operating loss 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($185,548.12) versus loss 952,000 crowns year ago
* Q3 operating revenue 391,000 million crowns versus 481,000 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
