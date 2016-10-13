BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Aid Partners Technology Holdings Ltd
* Subscription agreement was entered into among subscriber, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, as subscriber, target and guarantor
* Deal for cash consideration of us$60 million
* Applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on GEM with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 14 october 2016.
* Target is any.TV limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago