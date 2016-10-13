BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group Q1 consol profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
Oct 13 Dbs Group Holdings Ltd
* Unit issued 140 class A preference shares at an issue price of hk$10 million each to dbsh for an aggregate issue price of hk$1.40 billion
* DBSH used its internal resources to fund acquisition of preference shares
* Transaction not expected to have material impact on consolidated net tangible assets, earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.