BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group Q1 consol profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
Oct 13 STAG Industrial Inc :
* STAG Industrial Inc - for three months ended September 30, 2016, company acquired 13 buildings for $166.0 million
* STAG industrial - subsequent to quarter end, entered into agreement to sell portfolio of six buildings with expected gross proceeds of about $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.