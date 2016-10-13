BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group Q1 consol profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
Oct 13 Motif Bio Plc
* Motif Bio Plc sees IPO of 42.5 million ordinary shares including in form of American depositary shares - SEC filing
* Motif Bio intends to use about $20.5 million of IPO proceeds to fund expenses to be incurred in conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials of Iclaprim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.