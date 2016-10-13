China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
Oct 13 Greaterchina Professional Services Ltd
* Consortium and vendor entered into heads of terms in relation to proposed acquisition
* Deal for consideration for target group is £130 million
* Vendor is Allamhouse Limited
* Consortium is the company and Camsing Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8 million dinars versus 8.2 million dinars year ago